WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Talk about a dark and stormy night! CBS4 reporter Dillon Thomas caught repeated lightning strikes on video in Windsor, looking north east toward Morgan County, Tuesday night.
—NOT TIMELAPSE VIDEO!!—
Just recorded this #COwx video from Windsor, #CO looking NE toward Briggsdale/Grover
The #lightning show is incredible (iPhone not doing justice)
I thought there was a strobe light outside my window…opened up blinds to find quite the show #Colorado #WX pic.twitter.com/CBxOc8WZj8
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) August 21, 2019
“I thought there was a strobe light outside my window…opened up blinds to find quite the show,” Thomas tweeted, adding that his cell phone video didn’t do justice to the incredible electric storm.
