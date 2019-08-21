Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – Lakewood Police have arrested a man in connection with one of the stabbings last week at Belmar Park. Two people were stabbed on Aug. 15 at the park, ultimately resulting in two deaths.
ARREST MADE IN STABBING DEATH: pic.twitter.com/41UGOHCN4O
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 21, 2019
No information is available on the suspect at the moment.
Last Thursday, two people were stabbed at Belmar Park. The first call came in around midnight at the Lakewood Heritage Center. That victim ultimately died of his injuries. A second call came in regarding a dead body at the Colorado Fire Fighters Memorial just before 7 a.m. that same morning. That victim, 61-year-old Steven Sandvick, was found dead at the scene.
Police have not announced a connection between the two stabbings.
