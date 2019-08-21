



– Google has launched a challenge to Colorado when it comes to nonprofit communities. It’s called “Impact Challenge Colorado” and was announced at the “Grow with Google” digital skills training event.

Grow with Google is the internet giant’s campaign to create economic opportunities. Google has offices in Boulder.

“We’re inviting nonprofits from throughout the state to submit proposals for bold ideas to grow economic opportunities in their local communities,” said one Google representative at an announcement on Wednesday.

So, nonprofits in Colorado can submit their proposals to grow economic opportunity in the community and Google will review the applications and choose five winners. Those winners will receive $175,000 in grant funding and training from Google.

After the winners are announced, residents across Colorado can vote on which project they believe will have the greatest impact. The winner of that vote will receive an additional $125,000 in funding.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Google’s Impact Challenge Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “This is an opportunity for nonprofits to make an impact in their community and get the resources they need to get their ideas off the ground. Colorado is the top economy in the country, but not everyone in our state feels that success. These innovative, grassroots ideas will help grow local economies across our state.”

