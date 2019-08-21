  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A drone was overhead when an El Paso County Search and Rescue Colorado team helped a hiker stuck near the summit of Pikes Peak on Tuesday. The video shows a rescuer rappelling down to a person waiting in a crack in the steep mountainside.

In the video, you can see at least six people involved in the rescue.

(credit: El Paso County Search and Rescue Colorado)

The agency didn’t provide any details about the person who was rescued or their condition, but said they expected the upcoming weekend to be a busy one.

(credit: El Paso County Search and Rescue Colorado)

The Pikes Peak Ascent and the Pikes Peak Marathon — which bills itself as the most difficult marathon in the country — is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The summit will not be accessible to the public during the event.

The City of Colorado Springs website suggests the following tips for hiking and getting off the 14,115-foot mountain safely:

  1. Check hours of operation
  2. Check mountain conditions
  3. If you will not make the summit by the posted hours – turn around!

If you need emergency assistance while on the mountain, call dispatch at 719.390.5555.

