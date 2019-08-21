EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A drone was overhead when an El Paso County Search and Rescue Colorado team helped a hiker stuck near the summit of Pikes Peak on Tuesday. The video shows a rescuer rappelling down to a person waiting in a crack in the steep mountainside.
Drone video from yesterday's mission to rescue a hiker who had become cliffed out near the summit of Pikes Peak pic.twitter.com/oYLbcIvEq3
— epcsar (@epcsar) August 21, 2019
In the video, you can see at least six people involved in the rescue.
The agency didn’t provide any details about the person who was rescued or their condition, but said they expected the upcoming weekend to be a busy one.
The Pikes Peak Ascent and the Pikes Peak Marathon — which bills itself as the most difficult marathon in the country — is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The summit will not be accessible to the public during the event.
The City of Colorado Springs website suggests the following tips for hiking and getting off the 14,115-foot mountain safely:
- Check hours of operation
- Check mountain conditions
- If you will not make the summit by the posted hours – turn around!
If you need emergency assistance while on the mountain, call dispatch at 719.390.5555.
