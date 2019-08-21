DENVER (CBS4) – Your Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine if you live along and east of the Continental Divide. That’s due to a cold front that moved through overnight. It’s currently sitting up against the Front Range foothills and will serve as a focusing mechanism for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon.

If you’re tired of the recent heat along the Front Range you’ll love today’s forecast. High temperatures in Denver and northeast Colorado will be 10-20 degrees cooler compared to the past few days. Unfortunately western Colorado will not feel this cooler air mass with another day well into the 90s.

Any storms that form today will have the potential to produce locally heavy rain, strong winds and large hail. Areas outlined on the map above have a marginal risk to see a strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

For areas that are seeing cooler weather today it will be short-lived with highs quickly returning to the 90s as early as tomorrow. After today it looks like we will be hot and mostly dry through the upcoming weekend.