CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Dalton Risner played his first game at Mile High on Monday night against the 49ers.

“I don’t think I could even put into words the feeling that I had,” said Risner about his experience playing at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

“I was looking at every spot that I had sat at in that stadium. I was looking up at certain places in the stands and saying, ‘I actually sat there as a kid and wondered what it was like to be one of those big guys down there on the field,’ and sure enough I had the opportunity to do that last night.”

In his rookie season Risner has relished the opportunity to learn from Broncos offensive line coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak.

“I don’t think I can say enough nice things about coach Munchak. It’s great to play for a coach that did it himself, and not only did it, but he has a (Hall of Fame) gold jacket,” said Risner.

“When he tells me I need to do something, I never question that. I look up to him so much. The amount that I’ve grown from when I showed up to (now) is crazy.”

In addition to his work on the field Risner has been busy off the field and has an illustrated children’s book entitled “Rise Up” which will be released in the fall.

“The impact I want to have with my career obviously is with football, but much more importantly is the impact I can have on people off the field.”

“I wanted a way to engage in a new audience. I wanted to get ahold of this new generation of kids. In today’s day in age. I’m not so sure that being respectful and polite is as valued as it needs to be. I just wanted to say, ‘Hey here’s a football player that you look up to, this is what he values, and you should value it too.’”

Risner’s book is currently available through preorder via his social media pages such as his Twitter page.

