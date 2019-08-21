GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Clear Creek County coroner released a report on Wednesday confirming that Sol Pais shot and killed herself. The Florida 18-year-old traveled to Colorado in April and prompted widespread school closures due to the “credible threat” authorities believed she represented.
The report confirms Pais’ death was purely her own doing. Authorities confirmed earlier that she was found dead the morning of April 17 near the Echo Lake Campground in Clear Creek County with a gunshot wound that they suspected was self-inflicted. The shotgun she used was one she purchased the afternoon she arrived in Colorado, and the death happened on April 15.
A CBS4 Investigation previously obtained and aired videotape of Pais arriving at Denver International Airport the morning of April 15. Authorities believe she went directly from the airport to a gun shop before traveling to the Echo Lake area near Mount Evans.
After her arrival in Colorado, authorities launched a massive search for the teen who was said to be infatuated with the Columbine massacre and was believed to pose a serious threat.
Law enforcement believed she was armed and dangerous, and as a result hundreds of Front Range schools closed on April 17.
