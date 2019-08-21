



In the 1990s Invesco Field at Mile High replaced Mile High Stadium, which was home to Denver’s beloved Denver Broncos for more than 30 years. Team owner Pat Bowlen said that for the team to be competitive in the NFL and to stay in Denver, a new stadium was needed. Through taxpayer funds from the six counties surrounding the stadium, as well as funds provided by Bowlen, the stadium was built and official groundbreaking took place on Aug. 17, 1999. The stadium opened on Aug. 11, 2001 with an Eagles concert. In August 2011 Sports Authority bought out the naming rights for the stadium and it became Sports Authority Field at Mile High. As of January 2018, the stadium’s name changed once again to simply Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Broncos first win in the renamed stadium came on Sept. 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The stadium is best known for the Broncos but it also has hosted concerts and other sporting events and was the venue chosen by President Barack Obama when he gave his acceptance speech during the Democratic National Convention in Denver in 2008.

Tickets In 2008 the Broncos had a 98 percent renewal rate for season tickets and the team says they have close to 80,000 names currently on the waiting list for season tickets. A Paperless Ticketing System is in place at the stadium. It went into effect in 2018. Season ticket holders have the option of requesting a card to scan at each game instead of using mobile ticketing. For fans looking to purchase tickets before a game, there are a couple of ways to do it. Tickets are available at the box office located between Gates 9 and 10. They’re also available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (303) 830-TIXS. Additionally fans can also find tickets at any Ticketmaster outlet.

Broncos season ticket holders are able to re-sell their tickets at the Ticket Exchange. To learn more, visit Ticket Exchange or call (720) 258-3333. For more ticketing information, visit denverbroncos.com/stadium/. CBS4 Tip: For fans who are able to get seats in the end zone on the Club Level, it can be a great deal. You will not pay the Club Level price or have the same view, however you will have the Club Level amenities. What that means for visitors is faster access to concession stands and bathrooms. That’s less time away from the game.

Seating The total seating capacity of Broncos Stadium at Mile High is 76,125. There are a total of 132 luxury suites on two levels and 8,800 Club Level seats.

Premium Seating Premium, luxury seating at Broncos Stadium at Mile High includes executive suites, party suites and club seats. The seats offer some of the best views in the stadium, full-service catering, elevator and escalator service from premium seat entrances, as well as many other amenities. For further information, call (720) 258-3333 or send an e-mail to premium.seats@broncos.nfl.net.

Parking Parking is on a first come-first serve basis in the appropriately designated lots. The saving of parking spaces will not be permitted. Groups desiring to tailgate together need to arrive together. The use of adjacent parking spaces for tailgating, even if a ticket holder is in possession of an extra parking permit, is not permitted. Lined parking spaces must be utilized for vehicles, not tailgate activities. 16 ft. drive aisles and fire lanes need to be kept clear at all times for free access of emergency vehicles. Grills are permitted for tailgating enjoyment, provided guests do so only in the same space occupied by their vehicle. However, their use near buildings or in areas where guests or property may be damaged is strictly prohibited. Open fires are not permitted. Ticket holders utilizing light rail, Broncos Ride shuttles or other means of transportation may also participate in pre-game tailgating atmosphere on the Sports Legends Mall on the south side of the stadium or at the Mile High Mountain Village located at Gate #4 of the stadium. Ticket holders should cross roadways at the designated crosswalks and should NOT walk on the active roadways that lead to and from the stadium. Parking lots are accessible beginning approximately 4.5 hours prior to game time. For complete updated parking information and directions, click here: Parking Information. Bike racks are available around the stadium. To learn more about local bike trails that you can take to the stadium, click the following link: Bicycle Colorado.

RTD RTD provides regular rides and light rail service to Broncos games. Day of express rides are also available. To get BroncosRide information, including a Park-N-Ride near you, call (303) 299-6000 and press “1-1-2” or visit RTD on the web at RTD.

Interesting Facts Name Change – Many Denverites started a campaign to keep the name “Mile High” when the stadium naming rights were sold, and one of those who was the most outspoken on the issue was John Hickenlooper who owned the Wynkoop Brewery. The effort became a turning point for Hickenlooper in his career and a few years later he found himself running for — and winning – the race for Mayor of Denver. Elway Drive – The loop around the west side of Broncos Stadium at Mile High is named after legendary quarterback John Elway. The Hall of Famer was present when the street — John Elway Drive — was designated with the honorary name in 2004. It was previously known as Mile High Stadium Circle. At the time of the street naming the stadium’s official address was also changed to 7 John Elway Drive to honor Elway’s jersey number. Cost – The stadium cost more than $400 million to build. The cost included $2.6 million for video boards and $7 million for stairways and handrails. Size – The stadium is 1.8 million square feet. The stadium is made of 12,000 tons of structural steel, 200,000 pounds of aluminum, 130,000 bricks, 1.6 millions masonry blocks, 1,500 plumbing fixtures and 25,000 light fixtures. Events – Broncos Stadium at Mile High hosts about 300 events each year.

Bucky Bronco Bucky Bronco has been a part of the team’s history since 1975. He was cast from the same model as Roy Roger’s horse Trigger. Roy Rogers granted permission for the use of the same cast as long as the name Trigger wasn’t used. Thus, Broncos fans were put to the task of naming the statue. The result, Bucky was chosen. Bucky is made of fiberglass and steel. Bucky was removed from his 25-year home atop the south scoreboard of Mile High Stadium in May 2001. In August 2001 he found a new home atop the scoreboard.

Stadium Food There are more than 100 concession stands at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Concession stands feature traditional football fare including hot dogs, polish sausages, nachos, pretzels, beer and French fries. Other stands offer pizza, burritos, tamales, grilled chicken sandwiches and margaritas. There is quite a variety of options for anyone looking to have a meal at the stadium during a game.

Alcohol Policy No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. Guests in possession of outside alcoholic beverages will be ejected without refund.

Colorado law prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21. NFL policy requires that all guests, regardless of age, are required to show valid ID when purchasing alcoholic beverages. Identification cards that appear to be fraudulent will be turned over to a Denver Police Officer.

The sale of alcoholic beverages will conclude at the end of the third quarter of NFL games. Cut off times will be determined for other events on a case-by-case basis. Sales may be discontinued earlier at the discretion of stadium management.

There is a two-alcoholic beverage limit per transaction at all concession stands.

Guests passing or providing alcohol to minors will be ejected and subject to arrest.

Guests possessing alcohol, who do not have proof of being 21, may be ejected.

Stadium management reserves the right to refuse the sale of alcohol to any person.

What’s Allowed In Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Bags must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Fans may also carry a small clutch or purse approximately the size of a hand. Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Diaper bags are not permitted. Small cameras, binoculars and cell phones are acceptable if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

No No’s — Hard-sided containers of any size or style including hard-sided coolers or thermoses

— Bags or containers larger than 12″ x 12″ x 12″

— Alcohol

— Glass bottles or cans

— Non-alcoholic beverages brought into the stadium must be in approved factory sealed plastic containers only. Water bottles, sport bottles or other approved types of beverage containers that are not factory sealed must be emptied prior to entering the stadium. They may be refilled once inside at any water fountain.

— Large golf umbrellas or umbrellas with metal tips

— Firearms or weapons of any type

— Designated artificial noise makers such as whistles or air horns

— Signs or flags on sticks, regardless of the length

— Footballs, frisbees, inflatable balls

— Laser pointers of any type

— Fireworks

— Animals – with the exception of service animals for the disabled

— Any other items(s) deemed dangerous or unacceptable by security

Colorado Sports Hall Of Fame Broncos Stadium at Mile High is home to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. The Sports Hall of Fame is open year-round. You can see the hall of fame Thursday through Saturday (Tuesday-Saturday from June-August) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame is open 2 hours before Broncos games as well. For more information call (720) 258-3888 or visit coloradosports.org.

Denver Broncos Ring Of Fame The Denver Broncos Ring of Fame is displayed on the upper level of Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It was created in 1984 by team owner Pat Bowlen. The ring can be seen from visitor’s seats at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It honors former players and administrators who played significant roles in the franchise’s history.

Tailgating Tailgating is encouraged before all Denver Broncos home games; however, please be respectful of your fellow fans by following the Stadium Tailgating Rules and Regulations. The Denver Broncos value your enthusiasm and are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all fans in the parking lot. Along with the below policies, a Fan Code of Conduct exists. Fans are responsible not only for their conduct, but also their guests. If a parking permit holder or their guests’ actions are deemed inappropriate or obscene by the Denver Broncos or Stadium Management, they may be subject to ejection from stadium property, citation, arrest and the revocation of parking passes & season tickets without reimbursement. For information on the Fan Code of Conduct please visit www.DenverBroncos.com. ONE PARKING PERMIT = ONE PARKING SPACE Tailgating must occur directly behind or in front of your vehicle. *Fans arriving early to tailgate should park in the outer, perimeter parking spaces where you can take advantage of the grass & gravel landscaped areas. * Drive lanes need to be kept clear at all times. All tailgate parties must break down and conclude 60 minutes prior to kickoff. NOT ALLOWED Be aware that fans are subject to citation, arrest and loss of season parking and season tickets if found in possession of, or participating in, the following: Commercial activity of any kind (including, but not limited to advertising, promotion, solicitation, etc. without advance, written approval by the Denver Broncos) Sales or distribution of products, food or beverages Obstruction of drive lanes Blocking pedestrian aisle ways, sidewalks or disabled access aisles Glass bottles, kegs, open-flame fires Blocking or saving parking spaces. Fans who wish to tailgate together must arrive together. Unauthorized vehicles operated within the stadium parking lots or walkways; including, but not limited to: Go-karts, mini-bikes, scooters, etc. Unauthorized use of stadium property To report problems, please call Stadium Management at 720-258-3000 or e-mail your concerns to PARKING@BRONCOS.NFL.NET FANS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SET UP TAILGATE EQUIPMENT IN THE EMPTY PARKING SPACES ADJACENT TO THEM. All tables, chairs, tents, coolers, barbecues, etc. must be within the parking stall or directly behind your vehicle. Overflowing into or blocking the drive lanes is prohibited. A 16 ft. emergency drive lane must be maintained at all times. Tents or canopies exceeding an 8′ x 8′ footprint and vehicles measuring more than 18′ in length and/or 8′ in width are not permitted in a lined parking space. Tailgating is permitted in landscaped areas adjacent to parking lots. *There will be strict enforcement of the one permit one parking space policy.

Team Store If you’re looking for Broncos gear, the Denver Broncos Team Store is located on the South side of Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It’s between Gates 9 and 10 and is open year-round from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. through the conclusion of the game on game days. Call (720) 258-3300 for more information. Broncos merchandise may also be purchased online at Team Store.

Denver Outlaws In addition to the Broncos, the Denver Outlaws lacrosse team plays at Broncos Stadium from May through July each year. Single game tickets for the Outlaws are available through Ticketmaster and the Broncos Stadium at Mile High box office. For all season and group ticket inquires call (303) OUTLAWS. Tickets start as low as $10.

Link: Visit denverbroncos.com/stadium/ for more information.