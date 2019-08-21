Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Testing has determined that toxic bacteria has been found at Horseshoe Pond at the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Crews are advising people to stay out of the water, and keep their pets from getting in.
The Bear Creek Greenbelt is located at Yale and Estes in Lakewood. A popular trail runs the length of Yale between Estes and Wadsworth south of downtown Lakewood.
The toxic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, has been found in at least three major Colorado lakes – Sloan’s Lake in Denver, Windsor Lake, and Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs. Windsor Lake has since reopened.
Warning signs have been posted, and city officials are asking people to stay out of the lake until those signs have been removed.
