'They Got The Afro On Point': Phillip Lindsay Reacts To New Look In Madden 20The change comes after both the Broncos and Phillip Lindsay called out the popular video game franchise for his initial appearance.

Dalton Risner Relishes Opportunity To Learn From Broncos Offensive Line Coach Mike MunchakBroncos rookie offensive lineman Dalton Risner says he's grown a lot with Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak as his positions coach.

'For My Money, Laviska Shenault Jr. Is One Of Best': CBS Sports' Brent Stover On Colorado Buffaloes StarThe CBS Sports college football host says Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is among the best wide receivers in the country.

Nolan Arenado Hits Home Run In 1,000th Career Game For The RockiesNolan Arenado homered in his 1,000th career game for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

