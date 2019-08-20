Comments
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – After years of delays, the iconic chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs will close for a major renovation project on Sept. 4. The repairs are needed to fix major leaking at the historic chapel.
A release Tuesday said that construction will begin on Nov. 1. Contractors will aim to finish the project in three years, with a reopening planned for Nov. 1, 2022.
The chapel will be open through 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. It opens to the public Monday-Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. on Sundays.
The building is ranked as Colorado’s #1 man-made attraction and is registered as a National Historic Landmark. The chapel houses a Protestant chapel, a Catholic chapel, a Jewish synagogue, a Muslim mosque, and a Buddhist temple. Arrangements will be made for religious services to continue throughout the closure.
