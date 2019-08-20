BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A Boulder brewery is teaming up with the University of Colorado for a brand new beer called “Stampede.” Avery Brewing launched a gold lager that features an image of CU’s live mascot, Ralphie the buffalo, on the can.
Twelve-packs will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 23.
“Boulder is my home, and I’ve been rooting for the Buffs since becoming a Coloradoan 35 years ago,” says Adam Avery, founder of Avery Brewing Company, stated on the company’s website. “It’s a dream come true to partner with such a great university. I’m surrounded by CU grads here at the brewery who are just as psyched as I am about this beer! Let’s Go Buffs!”
RELATED: CU’s ‘Ralphie’ Named One Of The All-Time Greatest College Mascots
“We’re planning on shipping Stampede to select retailers in other states to fuel CU watch parties and share the love with CU fans across the country,” Avery Brewing wrote on Facebook.
You can find Stampede near you with Avery’s brew finder: www.averybrewing.com/brew-finder
In case you’re wondering, Colorado State University already has a similar collaboration. The school teamed up with New Belgium Brewery to create the “Old Aggie Superior Lager” two years ago.
You must log in to post a comment.