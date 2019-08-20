Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An osprey in Boulder County got some help after it became tangled in bailing twine. The large bird was in distress on Monday.
Animal control officers were able to catch a ride from Xcel Energy crews to the tangled bird where they used the bucket truck to rescue it.
The osprey was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation where it will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
Last month, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer was lifted 60 feet in the air by a Longmont cherry picker to reach a tangled osprey. He was able to carefully snip the netting that was wrapped around its claws.
