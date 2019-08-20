DENVER (CBS4) — A group of Denver Police officers hit the road in a 1964 Ford Galaxie to give a retired brother in blue his last ride. When Officer William Brandenburg was on patrol, gas was 35 cents, the Beatles ruled the radio and his daughter was in a car seat.

“He was a canine officer, so he would always bring the dog home or stop by the house when we were young. He would leave his radio on table and we’d listen to it growing up,” Kerry Marion, Brandenburg’s daughter, remembered.

Now Officer Kerry Marion drives her own patrol car, as a 15-year veteran of the Loveland Police Department. She always dreamed of climbing in the back of her dad’s ‘64 cruiser.

Marion finally got the chance Tuesday, with her son at her side and her dad riding shotgun.

“I could just see in his face how happy he was. The sparkle in his eyes. It was very memorable,” said Marion. Her father served as a Denver police officer for 25 years.

Brandenburg has Parkinson’s Disease and recently entered comfort care. The former DPD officer told his daughter he wanted to ride in the same cruiser he patrolled in while he still could.

“We didn’t know if he was going to be able to do it. When he said ‘yes I want to get in that car’ it was really emotional for us,” said DPD Sgt. Aaron Bloom. “That’s your career spent in that vehicle. There are always great memories in that vehicle.”

Bloom coordinated finding the vintage police cruiser and getting it to Brandenburg’s assisted living facility in Longmont. Bloom and his fellow officers didn’t hesitate to make that joyride up Interstate 25 for the retired officer’s last ride.

“He is my hero. Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a cop,” said Marion, showing old photos of herself dressed up like her father.

Their blue blood won’t end with Marion. Her son plans to follow in the family footsteps.

“My son is inspiring to be a law-enforcement officer, too. This was memorable for him as well,” she explained.

Brandenburg’s health prevents him from speaking. Marion said they had a silent ride, but moments like that are understandably speechless.

“It was perfect, just to see him sitting up there. I know he had a smile on his face,” said Marion.

The vintage cruiser has been restored by current DPD Sgt. Dean Christopherson. He donated the vehicle to Denver Police Museum. When the new museum facility is completed, the public will be able to see the cruiser for themselves.