DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has a problem on its hands. The city council voted to end its contract with halfway houses because the companies also run immigration detention facilities.

The facilities could close down unless a solution is found. Mayor Michael Hancock toured and met with residents of one drug treatment center to hear what could happen to them if the homes are closed.

Roger Davis was a white supremacist while in prison for more than a dozen years for drug crimes. Now he is one of hundreds trying to get on the right track through a halfway house. He was one of those who gave the mayor an earful.

“Taking this away is going to set a lot of people up for failure,” he said.

“Our hope for you is you go back to the communities and reintegrate and be productive,” Hancock said.

The halfway house, in particular, provides 90 day drug treatment to those who would otherwise be behind bars.

Another resident told the mayor, “I don’t think I would have my family and friend’s, and girlfriend’s support if I wasn’t here.”

The new city council sworn in as the mayor was inaugurated for a third term sees things differently. Because the companies that run the halfway houses also run immigration detention facilities.

Councilmembers voted not to do business with them anymore much to the dismay of hundreds of employees and residents.

“That’s all I know is drug addiction, gang members. I want to do something different. I want to be a productive member of society,” one man said.

The mayor does not support the council’s decision and is trying to get it changed.

“Some people decided to play politics with the lives of 500 individuals as well as almost 200 employees to make a political statement,” Hancock said.

The next step is trying to convince the city council to change its mind on its vote. Negotiations are continuing. The halfway houses remain open, but are private companies and could close at any time send the resident back behind bars.