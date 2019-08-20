Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’re looking to hike to the top of Devil’s Head, the view will still be open but the fire lookout tower won’t be. The U.S. Forest Service will close the iconic tower for repairs for the near future.
The tower will remain staffed to watch for wildfires through the work, but the gate near the entrance at the base of the tower will be locked. The tower is one of the last original four Front Range Fire Lookout towers still in continuous use.
It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is over 50 years old.
Signage is posted at the beginning of Rampart Range Road and the Devil’s Head overflow parking lot. The trail begins at the picnic area next to the campground and ends at the tower itself.
