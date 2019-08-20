Filed Under:Dayna Jennings, Federal Heights News

DENVER (AP) – A woman who poisoned her father and encased his body in concrete in a crawl space under his Federal Heights home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Dayna Jennings (credit: Adams County)

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Dayna Jennings was sentenced Monday for the December 2017 death of 69-year-old William Mussack. She was convicted in July of first-degree murder and tampering with a human body.

Investigators found Mussack’s body in his Federal Heights home in January 2018, about a month after family and friends stopped hearing from him. Mussack’s son told police his father sent a text message Dec. 7, 2017, saying Jennings had “drugged” him.

(credit: CBS)

An autopsy determined Mussack was poisoned by acepromazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Investigators say Jennings told them she poured the concrete into the crawlspace, where the remains were found.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments