BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. David Delacruz, 12, was last seen near Casey Middle School, located at 1301 High Street.
The child’s mother called police around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not come home from football practice.
David is Hispanic, about four-feet-tall and 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, jean shorts and blue tennis shoes.
Officers have deployed search and rescue dogs to help locate David. The department is also using drones to search in the area of 3100 34th St.
Anyone with information about David Delacruz is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.
