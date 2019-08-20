Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– With the “Heat is On” across Colorado through Labor Day weekend, more drivers are making sure they’re sober enough to get behind the wheel. The Colorado Department of Transportation is once again offering its 50% off deal on personal breathalyzers to help keep drivers safe on Colorado roadways.
“Everybody has a speedometer in their vehicle that helps not get a speeding ticket, but they really lack the tools that help them not get a DUI,” said CDOT’s Sam Cole.
CDOT has teamed up with the Colorado State Patrol to increase DUI enforcement as the unofficial end to summer draws near. Drivers should expect to see extra patrols and checkpoints through Labor Day weekend across the state.
The discounted devices are sold through the website codot.bactrack.com.
