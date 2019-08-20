COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– First the good news: the Phish concert will continue as scheduled at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend. The bad news: no overnight camping will be allowed because of ongoing concerns with plague.
The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge reopened to the public on Aug. 17 after it was closed for more than two weeks because of plague. Officials had at least two confirmed cases in prairie dogs.
The animals were infected by fleas and there were concerns that the fleas could infect dogs. The refuge sprayed insecticide to try to keep the plague from spreading.
The Tri-County Health Department said the concert could go on but there are some restrictions regarding camping and parking for the concerts. The parking will be restricted to asphalt lots and no parking will be allowed on unpaved lots or the grass.
That means free off-site parking with free shuttles will be available for those attending the concert. Ticket holders will be notified of the changes once plans are finalized over the next week.
No overnight camping will be allowed at the shows. All camping tickets and RV tickets will be automatically refunded.
The restriction also includes vending.
