By Michael Spencer


DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie Drew Lock is expected to miss the rest of the preseason after spraining the thumb on his throwing hand. He fell during a play in Monday’s game against the 49ers.

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos rolls out of the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Lock, who had worked his way up to the backup quarterback spot, will not need surgery.

The injury will put the Broncos in a predicament as they pair down their roster to the league-mandated number of 53. Lock’s injury will likely mean that the Broncos will have to carry three quarterbacks with Kevin Hogan likely the backup quarterback to start the season.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan #9 of the Denver Broncos runs for a touchdown as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair #46 of the San Francisco 49ers gives chase during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“I’m going to let the coaches decide on that,” said Lock when asked if he felt like he’d done enough to earn the backup job. “I’m confident in myself that I can be a backup quarterback right now, but again, it’s not my decision to make that call.”

The Broncos will visit the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth of five preseason games on Saturday night.

