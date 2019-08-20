Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie Drew Lock is expected to miss the rest of the preseason after spraining the thumb on his throwing hand. He fell during a play in Monday’s game against the 49ers.
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie Drew Lock is expected to miss the rest of the preseason after spraining the thumb on his throwing hand. He fell during a play in Monday’s game against the 49ers.
Lock, who had worked his way up to the backup quarterback spot, will not need surgery.
The injury will put the Broncos in a predicament as they pair down their roster to the league-mandated number of 53. Lock’s injury will likely mean that the Broncos will have to carry three quarterbacks with Kevin Hogan likely the backup quarterback to start the season.
“I’m going to let the coaches decide on that,” said Lock when asked if he felt like he’d done enough to earn the backup job. “I’m confident in myself that I can be a backup quarterback right now, but again, it’s not my decision to make that call.”
The Broncos will visit the Los Angeles Rams for their fourth of five preseason games on Saturday night.
You must log in to post a comment.