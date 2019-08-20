BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Students are moving into the dorms at the University of Colorado Boulder campus. The Class of 2023 started unpacking their cars for the annual Move-In Day on Tuesday.

Approximately 2,400 incoming students, primarily freshmen, will move into residence halls by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The university will welcome about 2,600 students on Wednesday and 730 students on Thursday.

“It’s a time where students get to come, meet a lot of new people, find their place here at CU and start to build their community,” said Melanie Marquez Parra, Assistant Director of Communications.

It’s also a community effort. More than 1,000 volunteers will also be helping families and students get settled in.

This week, CU is also celebrating the addition of its newest and largest residence hall, Williams Village East.

“There is so much to enjoy. We have dining, a rec center, and we have our new feature which is posts for setting up hammocks and slack lines,” added Marquez Parra.

The new residence hall also features a state-of-the-art gaming area designed to promote a sense of togetherness among new freshmen.

“The key is to get students together,” said Associate Marketing Director Katie Theiler.

The best feature by far, according to Theiler, is the stunning view of Boulder’s iconic Flatirons right out students’ windows.

Williams Village East will welcome 700 students in total.