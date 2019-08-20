DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a perception that good wine can’t come in anything other than a glass bottle. That’s why so many going outdoors take other drinks with them, but Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery is setting out to wine more portable.

“You know when you look at going hiking, camping and biking, you can’t reseal a can,” Marla Yetka, Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery Owner said.

The winery’s owner told CBS4 they wanted a new portable container that didn’t cheapen the quality of their wine.

“There was really nothing out there, there were cans there were bags, pouches and boxes,” she said.

After Yetka and her husband did research, a new container design was developed; it’s now being called the “Cottle.” It’s a hybrid between a can and a bottle, made of eco-friendly aluminum, and it holds three glasses of wine. The product launched a few weeks ago and Yetka says it has already become a hit.

“People are loving it, I’m getting pictures from customers and Instagram and everyone taking their bottles and excited to be out and about with them.”

The company hopes to expand their line in the near future, but for now the cottles currently come in three varieties: rosé, sauvignon blanc, and Cabernet sauvignon. They can be found at Bigsby’s Folly Winery in RiNo, or at Argonaut Wine and Liquor stores.