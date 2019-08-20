  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Abbey Alexander, Colorado News


(CBS4) – A young woman from Firestone suffered serious burns while teaching in Cambodia. Abbey Alexander was caught in an explosion which burned more than a third of her body.

(credit: GoFundMe)

Alexander’s family says she was riding a scooter in front of a gas station when the explosion happened. Now, the family is working to bring her back to the United States for treatment.

(credit: GoFundMe)

Transportation and medical costs are expected to be $250,000 dollars. The family is asking for donations on a GoFundMe page they set up.

(credit: GoFundMe)

The family said on Tuesday Alexander is still on a ventilator, and she is sedated for the pain.

LINK: GoFundMe For Abbey Alexander

