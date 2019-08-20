Comments
(CBS4) – A young woman from Firestone suffered serious burns while teaching in Cambodia. Abbey Alexander was caught in an explosion which burned more than a third of her body.
Alexander’s family says she was riding a scooter in front of a gas station when the explosion happened. Now, the family is working to bring her back to the United States for treatment.
Transportation and medical costs are expected to be $250,000 dollars. The family is asking for donations on a GoFundMe page they set up.
The family said on Tuesday Alexander is still on a ventilator, and she is sedated for the pain.
