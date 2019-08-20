Comments
(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for coffee? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for coffee? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Jubilee Roasting
Topping the list is Jubilee Roasting. Located at 1452 Kenton St. in Delmar Parkway, it is the highest-rated coffee spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.
The French Press
Heather Gardens’ The French Press, located at 15290 E. Iliff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe four stars out of 832 reviews.
Legends Coffee
Legends Coffee is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 173 Yelp reviews. Head over to 24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 103, to see for yourself.
Beantree Coffee
Last but not least, there’s Beantree Coffee, a Heather Ridge favorite with four stars out of 132 reviews. Stop by 12101 E. Iliff Ave., Suite A, next time the urge strikes.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.