LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with a burglary Saturday in Lakewood who is considered armed and dangerous. Alicia Tafoya, 26, was taken into custody and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft and eluding police.
The burglary at a home in the 9000 block of West Layton Avenue led to an hours-long manhunt, just before 7 a.m. Saturday. According to a probable cause statement, Tafoya and the man broke into the victims’ vehicle, which was parked outside their home. Investigators say the suspects used a garage door opener to enter the home as the residents slept inside.
The victims reported that two rifles and a cell phone were stolen along with their grey Hummer H3. Officers were able to track the victim’s phone and tried to pull over the vehicle. Officers say Tafoya was driving and refused to stop. Soon after, Lakewood Police spotted the vehicle parked in the 7500 block of Broadview Dr.
Officers say Tafoya and the male suspect both ran from the scene, but only Tafoya was caught. Tafoya was in possession of several items stolen from the home, according to the probable cause statement.
Police shut down Wadsworth Boulevard between 6th and 10th Avenues for most of the day Saturday as they searched for the male suspect. He is described as a white man, around 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. Officers say he has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black sunglasses.
Tafoya faces drug, fraud and identity theft charges from an unrelated case earlier this month. Anyone with information about the second suspect is urged to call 911.
