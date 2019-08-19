Emmanuel Sanders To Play For 1st Time Since Achilles Tear In DecemberFor the first time since last December, the Broncos will return to Broncos Stadium at Mile High to host the San Francisco 49ers at 6 p.m.

Paxton Lynch In Concussion Protocol After Helmet-To-Helmet HitFormer Broncos first round pick and current Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is in the NFL's concussion protocol after he was hit by a Vikings cornerback.

Peter Forsberg Thinks Future 'Looks Good' For Colorado AvalancheColorado Avalanche legend Peter Forsberg thinks the current group of Avs players is on the cusp of NHL glory.

Mike Shanahan's NFL Influence On Display During Broncos-49ers Joint PracticesLast month Mike Shanahan attended his first Broncos practice in over a decade. Over the weekend, Shanahan was back at team headquarters watching the Broncos and Niners practice together.

Broncos vs. 49ers Kickoff Temp Monday Expected To Be In Lower 90sHot temperatures will grip eastern Colorado on Monday with widespread highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Broncos Fans Reminded Of Rule Changes Ahead Of Preseason Home OpenerThe Denver Broncos will play at home for the first time this season on Monday