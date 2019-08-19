Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found with critical injuries early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was unconscious on the sidewalk at 701 W. Lionshead Cir.
According to investigators, the first officer to arrive found the woman breathing but unable to communicate. She was taken to Vail Health before being airlifted to a Denver metro area trauma center for further treatment. Officers say the woman is in stable but critical condition.
Anyone with information about the woman or how she was hurt is asked to call Vail Police Detective Randy Braucht at 970-479-2339.
