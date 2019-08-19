GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – On a toasty Monday the screams and laughter can be heard over the roaring whitewater at Colorado’s newest water attraction. The new Sopris Splash Zone is complete after nearly a year of construction at the west end of the Glenwood Hot Springs pool.
The water slides are gone, replaced with The Shoshone Chutes, Hanging Lake and the Grand Fountain.
“This honors the memory of Capt. Richard Sopris, a prospector who explored the area around Glenwood Springs in 1860. He later became the mayor of Denver, Colorado. Mt. Sopris, the majestic peak south of Glenwood Springs, is named for him,” said Kevin Flohr, the Director of Operations at Glenwood Hot Springs.
Riders navigate Shoshone Chutes on either one- or two-person tubes. The river ride is approximately 700 feet long with a total run time of about two-and-a-half to three minutes.
“The Sopris Splash Zone is what Glenwood Hot Springs envisioned: a family-friendly resort experience with modern features that uniquely represent the Rocky Mountain West and compliments our 130 years of rich history rooted in an authentic European hot springs spa tradition,” Kjell Mitchell, Glenwood Hot Springs President & Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release.
The hot springs isn’t done with renovations. Now that phase one is compete, they are already drawing up plans for new features in the adult soaking areas on the east end of the property. Details will be released soon.
