(CBS4) – Former Broncos first round pick and current Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was hit by a Vikings cornerback on Sunday night.
Lynch was scrambling on a play in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 25-19 preseason loss to Minnesota when he was tackled by Holton Hill. Hill clearly led with his helmet on the play and Lynch’s neck snapped back awkwardly from the impact.
Paxton Lynch just got his bell rung. Still down on the field. pic.twitter.com/Bxc9vQUafe
— Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 19, 2019
After needing some time for evaluation, Lynch, the leader in the competition to be Russell Wilson’s backup, walked off on his own. He went 6 for 15 for 67 yards during his time on the field.
“He felt like he was OK, but he’s still got to pass those tests,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said of Lynch.
Hill was ejected from the game.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.