  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs


(CBS4) – Former Broncos first round pick and current Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was hit by a Vikings cornerback on Sunday night.

Ifeadi Odenigbo and Armon Watts of the Minnesota Vikings sack Paxton Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. (credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Lynch was scrambling on a play in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 25-19 preseason loss to Minnesota when he was tackled by Holton Hill. Hill clearly led with his helmet on the play and Lynch’s neck snapped back awkwardly from the impact.

After needing some time for evaluation, Lynch, the leader in the competition to be Russell Wilson’s backup, walked off on his own. He went 6 for 15 for 67 yards during his time on the field.

“He felt like he was OK, but he’s still got to pass those tests,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said of Lynch.

Hill was ejected from the game.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments