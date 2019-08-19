Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Hot weather is contributing to the early dismissal of a school in northeast Denver on the first day of classes. Oakland Elementary School is having power outage issues and will close for the day at 12:45 p.m.
The school is located on the 4500 block of Dearborn Street in Montbello.
Officials said the heat is a contributing cause in the power outages.
Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s in the Denver metro area on Monday afternoon. Some neighborhoods could reach 100 degrees and record highs for Aug. 19 could be broken.
