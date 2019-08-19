  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Leroy Garcia


DENVER (CBS4) – An effort is underway to recall another Democratic lawmaker in Colorado. The Secretary of State approved the recall petition for Senate President Leroy Garcia on Monday.

(credit: Leroy Garcia)

Now, his critics have two months to collect enough signatures to force a recall election.

They say Garcia shouldn’t have voted “yes” on a bill that would limit oil and gas production in the state. The Colorado Democratic party chair says the recall is another attempt by Republicans to steal Senate seats they can’t win.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: ‘Recall Season’: GOP Employs The Recall As A Political Weapon In Colorado

Aside from Sen. Garcia, there are also efforts to recall two other Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis.

Comments