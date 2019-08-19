Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An effort is underway to recall another Democratic lawmaker in Colorado. The Secretary of State approved the recall petition for Senate President Leroy Garcia on Monday.
Now, his critics have two months to collect enough signatures to force a recall election.
They say Garcia shouldn’t have voted “yes” on a bill that would limit oil and gas production in the state. The Colorado Democratic party chair says the recall is another attempt by Republicans to steal Senate seats they can’t win.
Aside from Sen. Garcia, there are also efforts to recall two other Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis.
