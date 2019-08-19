  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs


ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Jefferson County and within the city of Arvada will be surveying the streets to count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The survey is happening all week.

(credit: CBS)

Those numbers will be given to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide a more accurate depiction of homelessness for the annual Point-In-Time count.

Comments