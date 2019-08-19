Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Jefferson County and within the city of Arvada will be surveying the streets to count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The survey is happening all week.
Those numbers will be given to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide a more accurate depiction of homelessness for the annual Point-In-Time count.
