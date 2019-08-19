DENVER (CBS4) – Quarterback Joe Flacco ended his second preseason appearance with seven completions on 11 attempts. Flacco played the entire first quarter, which consisted of 17 plays for the Broncos offense.
Flacco, being interviewed on the sideline, told ESPN he can’t wait to play for Broncos Country in the regular season.
Broncos QB Joe Flacco on @ESPNNFL MNF telecast: This stadium is unbelievable. I can’t wait to play in front of these fans in the regular season.”
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) August 20, 2019
Flacco led a field goal drive, and the two other drives resulted in punts.
It wasn't challenged, but this was definitely a catch by @ESanders_10 . #Toes#Broncos #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ky4KeX8WAW
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) August 20, 2019
He had a long completion to Emmanuel Sanders which was negated due to a holding penalty on Garett Bolles.
Drew Lock came in to replace Flacco in the second quarter.
