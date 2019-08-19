  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Quarterback Joe Flacco ended his second preseason appearance with seven completions on 11 attempts. Flacco played the entire first quarter, which consisted of 17 plays for the Broncos offense.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 19: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos turns to hand the ball off against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Flacco, being interviewed on the sideline, told ESPN he can’t wait to play for Broncos Country in the regular season.

Flacco led a field goal drive, and the two other drives resulted in punts.

He had a long completion to Emmanuel Sanders which was negated due to a holding penalty on Garett Bolles.

Drew Lock came in to replace Flacco in the second quarter.

