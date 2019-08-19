  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since last December, the Broncos will return to Broncos Stadium at Mile High to host the San Francisco 49ers at 6 p.m. And a familiar face will join the Broncos in uniform.

Emmanuel Sanders on Aug. 12, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Emmanuel Sanders will play Monday night in his first game back since tearing his Achilles in practice last December. Sanders tweeted, “I made it thru my storm and test now tonight I take the field with my teammates again. I’m back stronger and better.”

According to ESPN, Sanders will be introduced with the Broncos starters, run out the tunnel and be on the field for the first snap on offense.

Sanders reemergence in the lineup is a great addition to the Broncos passing game. Last year, he led Denver with 71 receptions for 868 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Sanders’ veteran leadership is welcomed with the Broncos young wide receiving core.

CARSON, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos is chased down by strong safety Jahleel Addae #37 of the Los Angeles Chargers on a reverse in the second quarter at StubHub Center on November 18, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I haven’t been here long with Emmanuel, but you can see really quickly and very easily that he’s a great leader,” Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco said on Friday. “Especially to those guys in that huddle. I think those guys play a highly emotional position and I think he does a good job managing those things.”

The Broncos will be seeing the field a lot in the next two weeks, as they will play their final three preseason games in 11 days.

