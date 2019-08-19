Mike Shanahan's NFL Influence On Display During Broncos-49ers Joint PracticesLast month Mike Shanahan attended his first Broncos practice in over a decade. Over the weekend, Shanahan was back at team headquarters watching the Broncos and Niners practice together.

Broncos vs. 49ers Kickoff Temp Monday Expected To Be In Lower 90sHot temperatures will grip eastern Colorado on Monday with widespread highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Hampson's Single In 10th Rallies Rockies Past Marlins, 7-6Garrett Hampson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

John Lynch On Role Model, John Elway: 'Very Integral In My Motivation'San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch always wanted to be like John Elway, his idol growing up and his mentor in the NFL both on the football field and in the front office.

McMahon Hits 2 Homers As Rockies Beat Marlins 11-4The Rockies have a chance Sunday to sweep a series for the first time since June.

Mike Shanahan Returns To Broncos Camp After Years AwayMike Shanahan patrolled the sideline with his familiar stare as he watched his son's team practice against his former one. No way could the former head coach stay away from the Denver Broncos headquarters this weekend.