By Lauren Whitney

We’ve been hot in Colorado for the past few weeks, but Monday really took the cake! We broke a daily record high of 97 degrees from 1986 by hitting 99 degrees in Denver. This happened just after 1:30 in the afternoon.

More heat is expected on Tuesday with highs still in the upper 90s. Make sure to take breaks in a shady spot if you work outside and keep the water bottle handy.

We get a break from the heat on Wednesday as a cold front heads our way. This will also bring us a better chance for rain, with storms possible all across the state.

 

