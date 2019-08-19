DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition Monday night. The department tweeted just after 7 p.m. that officers were called to the 300 block of Galapago St.
#ALERT Officers are on scene in the 300 Blk of Galapago on a shooting. 2 parties transported to hospital and are in critical condition. Investigation is active and ongoing. If more updates become available they will be posted here pic.twitter.com/smUbsoIIys
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2019
Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition and their names have not been released.
Officers say the investigation is active and ongoing and they have no information about suspects or arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.