DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition Monday night. The department tweeted just after 7 p.m. that officers were called to the 300 block of Galapago St.

Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition and their names have not been released.

Officers say the investigation is active and ongoing and they have no information about suspects or arrests.

