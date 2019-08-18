Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies found skeletal remains they believe belong to a man who disappeared in late February. Yunlong Chen was last seen on Vail Mountain when he scanned his ski pass.
The remains were found in the Back Bowls area of Vail Mountain. Items found with the remains are described as similar to what Chen had with him.
The Vail Daily reports the 55-year-old from China was alone on vacation. It wasn’t until March 10 when he was reported as missing.
