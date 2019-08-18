  • CBS4On Air

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies found skeletal remains they believe belong to a man who disappeared in late February. Yunlong Chen was last seen on Vail Mountain when he scanned his ski pass.

(credit: CBS)

The remains were found in the Back Bowls area of Vail Mountain. Items found with the remains are described as similar to what Chen had with him.

Yunlong Chen (credit: Vail Daily)

The Vail Daily reports the 55-year-old from China was alone on vacation. It wasn’t until March 10 when he was reported as missing.

