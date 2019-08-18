DENVER (CBS4) – A large lift remains where it fell through a parking garage in Denver on Saturday. Crews rushed to the sinkhole at 155 Cook Street.
The Denver Office of Emergency Management told CBS4 on Sunday the property owner is taking the lead on removing the lift. Assessments are still being performed.
The lift should be removed on Monday, the property owner tells CBS4.
The property owner believes the rig was too heavy for the parking slab and says they are working to secure any issues with any possible structural damage caused by the collapse.
The building is still open for business.
Two workers on the lift were rescued by Denver firefighters. They are expected to be okay.
They told CBS4’s Conor McCue they were washing windows when it fell, and they were dangling from their harnesses for about 10 minutes until firefighters arrived.
The collapse also burst a pipe which flooded the lower level of the structure and a driveway.
The workers were using the lift to wash windows when it fell through the concrete.
