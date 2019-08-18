



A simple target-shooting competition has become a big fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. A young woman started it after see what kind of toll the disease takes.

“You always hear about golf tournaments, but you never hear about a sporting clay tournament,” said organizer Devin Olsen.

Three years ago Devin Olsen decided to turn clay pigeons into a way to raise money.

“I started this fundraiser inspired by grandmother, Marge Olsen, who had Alzheimer’s disease and passed away about 10 years ago,” she said.

The first year, Devin raised $11,000. Last year she raised $16,000, and this year her goal is to hit the $20,000 mark.

“I feel like this event has just reached the stars, and my grandma’s looking down at me today and she’s all smiles,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association says Devin’s shooting competition has grown to become the largest individually-organized fundraiser for the Colorado Chapter all in the honor of her grandmother.

“I always remember going over to her house, doing a fun craft at her house and always going on walks around the park,” said Devin.

Now Devin works in a memory care facility, planning crafts and activities. She hopes one day, they’ll find a cure and make her job obsolete.

“I know that may sound kind of crazy, but I eventually want my job at a memory care facility to be no longer.”

In the meantime, she reminds us of the fleeting and fragile nature of life.

“Don’t miss a day with your loved ones because you never know when they’re not going to remember and then you’ll only have that memory of them.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter says that 73,000 Coloradans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, a disease that has no known cure or treatment.