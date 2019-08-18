Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Hot temperatures will grip eastern Colorado on Monday with widespread highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Denver’s high is projected to be somewhere around 96 degrees. The record for the date is 97 degrees set in 1986. The normal high in Denver for August 19 is 87 degrees.
With little to no afternoon thunderstorm activity in the forecast that means temperatures near downtown Denver will still be hot by the time the Broncos take to the field to play against the 49ers at 6 p.m. Monday. The current forecast is for a kickoff temperature somewhere in the lower 90s.
Even though this is preseason play the kickoff temperature should rival the hottest regular season home game temperature recorded just last year! It was 92 degrees when the Broncos played the Raiders on Sept. 16, 2018.
