LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say the man they were looking for during a burglary call on Saturday has not been caught. They consider the man armed and dangerous.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, around 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. They say he has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black sunglasses.
Officers shut down Wadsworth Boulevard between 6th and 10th Avenues for several hours following a burglary investigation in Denver.
Lakewood police officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle at 6th and Wadsworth Boulevard. Three people ran away from the vehicle and two were taken into custody.
Wadsworth has since reopened.
Call 911 if you see the third, remaining suspect.
