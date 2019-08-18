Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are both evacuating businesses near the Evergreen exit of Interstate 70.
Attention Evergreen area: we’re evacuating a 300-foot area near Swede Gulch & Hwy. 74 to investigate a public safety threat. Please avoid the area & have patience while we do so. Further updates soon #JeffCo @efr_co pic.twitter.com/Dq9wZDeRiu
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 18, 2019
Details are limited, but officials say there is a public safety threat, and everyone is urged to avoid the area near Swede Gulch Road and Highway 74.
