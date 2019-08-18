  • CBS4On Air

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 35 people helped rescue two people who fell off of a mountain road in San Miguel County. Emergency crews responded to Imogene Pass near Telluride on Saturday.

(credit: San Miguel County)

Officials with the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office say the couple rolled their Jeep about 450 vertical feet off Tomboy Road on their way to Telluride. The couple, both 72 years old, suffered critical injuries.

(credit: San Miguel County)

They were taken to a hospital in Grand Junction. It is unclear how they’re doing as of this writing.

(credit: San Miguel County)

Deputies say it’s possible the driver was distracted as he was driving on a narrowing curve.

(credit: San Miguel County)

“It just takes one moment for disastrous consequences,” officials said on social media on Sunday.

The rescue mission lasted nearly five hours.

