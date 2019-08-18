John Lynch On Role Model, John Elway: 'Very Integral In My Motivation'San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch always wanted to be like John Elway, his idol growing up and his mentor in the NFL both on the football field and in the front office.

McMahon Hits 2 Homers As Rockies Beat Marlins 11-4The Rockies have a chance Sunday to sweep a series for the first time since June.

Mike Shanahan Returns To Broncos Camp After Years AwayMike Shanahan patrolled the sideline with his familiar stare as he watched his son's team practice against his former one. No way could the former head coach stay away from the Denver Broncos headquarters this weekend.

Rockies Use Strong Outing By Jon Gray To Blank Miami 3-0Colorado's Jon Gray scattered five hits and didn't walk a batter in his best outing of the season.

Joe Sakic Holds Charity Golf Tournament, Gives Food Bank Of The Rockies A BoostThe 22 year partnership between Sakic’s tournament and the Food Bank of the Rockies has allowed the organization to provide more that’s 21 million meals to Colorado children in need.

Broncos Prepare For Joint Practices With 49ers Before Final Preseason GameWhen the Denver Broncos play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, it will have been 11 long days since Denver's last preseason game against Seattle. As you might imagine, the long gap between games has made this week's practices feel extra-long.