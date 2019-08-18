



– Looking to uncover all that the Central Business District has to offer? Get to know this downtown Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local institutions, from a high-end steakhouse to a restaurant specializing in upscale hamburgers.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Central Business District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Union Lodge No.1

Topping the list is cocktail bar and lounge Union Lodge No.1. Located at 1543 Champa St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 507 reviews on Yelp.

According to its Yelp page, this popular watering hole specializes in pre-Prohibition era craft cocktails.

Pizzeria Colore

Next up is Italian joint Pizzeria Colore, which is known for pizza, situated at 1647 Court Place With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to pizzas, Pizzeria Colore offers numerous other made-to-order Italian dishes on its menu, including eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, various salads, sandwich trays, baked pasta and desserts like chocolate cannolis and peach bread pudding.

Guard and Grace

Steakhouse and wine bar Guard and Grace, which offers seafood, desserts and more, is another prime choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, located at 1801 California St., 4.5 stars out of 963 reviews.

Guard and Grace is famed for its stylish dining atmosphere, which features a floor-to-ceiling glass wine cellar and 9,000 feet of space for guests to enjoy certified Angus steaks.

Sam’s No. 3 Downtown

Sam’s No. 3 Downtown, a diner that serves Mexican and traditional American fare, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,895 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1500 Curtis St. to experience the eatery’s downtown location for yourself.

Well-known, thanks to its appearance on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Sam’s No. 3 has a little bit of everything on its menu, ranging from burgers, hot dogs, gyros and salads to soups, steaks, pork chops, street tacos and a seemingly endless list of burrito options.

5280 Burger Bar

Finally, there’s 5280 Burger Bar – Denver, a local favorite with four stars out of 1,278 reviews. Stop by 500 16th St., Suite 160 to hit up the sports bar and traditional American outlet, which specializes in burgers, next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Founded in 2014, this gastropub makes all of its food from scratch, using only high-quality beef from local and regional Colorado farms. Its menu also features a variety of ice cream flavors, which can be served in a cone, as a sundae or in a shake.

Article provided by Hoodline.