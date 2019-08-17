CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Saturday in Castle Rock was a great day to spend some time outdoors. Even better if spent at a brand new park dedicated to a Douglas County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.

Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray says their newest park is top of the line.

“We have a mini zip line and an obstacle course. It’s like 5.6 acres,” said Gray.

Saturday, the Town of Castle Rock opened and dedicated the Zack S. Parrish III Memorial Park. It’s the town’s newest park and is named after one of the community’s heroes.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish was killed by a gunman on Dec. 31, 2017 while responding to a disturbance. Before that, Parrish was a Castle Rock police officer.

Castle Rock Chief of Police Jack Cauley says he left his mark on the community.

“He was very dedicated to our community and to serving others. He was some who had an innate ability to connect with people. He demonstrated every single day compassion and empathy toward others,” said Cauley.

So, it was no surprise to anyone that when Castle Rock asked what they should call their new park, the public wanted it named after Parrish. In addition to the massive jungle gym, zip line and bag toss area, there is also a memorial to Deputy Parrish and fallen officers.

“To me it was just heartwarming to have this park named after him,” said Cauley.

Saturday, the toughest critics of any new park, the neighborhood kids, seemed pleased.

Little Daniela said, “I think it’s really great!”

Her friend interrupted to weigh in, “Me too!”

Cauley said if anything should be named after Deputy Parrish, it’s fitting that it’s a park for the community he cared for so much.

“I think that’s something that if Zack was here he would very much cherish.”

The project cost the town $2.6 million and took 10 months to finish.