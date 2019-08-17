LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Both directions of Wadsworth Boulevard were closed between U.S. 6 and 10th Avenue on Saturday during the search for a suspect. A Code Red was in effect for neighborhoods surrounding the closure, asking residents to stay inside.
Police say a burglary occurred in Denver early Saturday morning and a suspect vehicle description was sent out to surrounding police departments.
Lakewood police officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at 6th and Wadsworth Boulevard. Three people ran away from the vehicle and two were taken into custody.
The third suspect, a male, got away from officers. He is believed to be in the closure area and investigators believe he may have a weapon.
It was unclear how long the road would remain closed during the search for the suspect.
