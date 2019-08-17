Agave Taco Bar

This well-established bar and Mexican bistro is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Agave Taco Bar saw a 4.5% increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Agave Taco Bar’s review count increased by more than 320%.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: 100% de Agave has seen a 2.9% increase in reviews.

Located at 2217 E. Mississippi Ave. in Washington Park, Agave Taco Bar is known for its authentic Mexican fare, fresh tortillas made in-house, tacos and margaritas.

Urban Egg Eatery

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Southeast Denver’s Urban Egg Eatery, the well-known traditional American outlet, which offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee and tea, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw a median 2.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, Urban Egg Eatery bagged a 6.8% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.8 times more reviews than expected, based on its past performance.

Open at 6991 E. Belleview Ave., Urban Egg Eatery features an array of breakfast and brunch options on its menu, including various pancakes, eggs Benedict, French toast, avocado toast, egg plates, assorted sandwiches and much more.

The Bindery

The Highlands’ The Bindery is also making waves. Open at 1817 Central St., the wine bar and New American breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner restaurant has seen a 5.4 percent% in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7% for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, The Bindery’s review count increased by more than 200%.

The Bindery offers elevated American cuisine for any time of day or meal, with menu items ranging from bone broth soup, roasted chicken fries, a charbroiled lamb burger and classic reuben sandwich to market oysters, duck confit hash and pan-seared steelhead salmon. Over the past month, it’s maintained a sound four-star rating among Yelpers.