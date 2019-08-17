  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Wildfire, Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters were still putting out hotspots at the Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire, which forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes on Thursday. Smoke may be visible in the area while crews put out hotspots.

The fire, which was human caused, remained fully contained on Saturday.

Some residents told authorities they heard explosions in the area of the wildfire and authorities say two juvenile males are now being sought.

(credit: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District)

Deer Creek Canyon Road has been reopened but Grizzly Road remains closed from Deer Creek to Bear Claw. Hildebrand Ranch has reopened. Deer Creek Canyon Park remains closed.

No structures were lost, nor was anyone hurt. The burn area was estimated at between 20 and 25 acres.

(credit: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District)

Anyone with information that might be helpful to Jefferson County authorities in their investigation is asked to call 303-271-0211.

