JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters were still putting out hotspots at the Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire, which forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes on Thursday. Smoke may be visible in the area while crews put out hotspots.
#DeerCreekCanyonParkFire update: firefighters are putting out hotspots so smoke may be seen. Fire still contained. Deer Creek Canyon RD is open. Grizzly RD is closed from Deer Creek to Bear Claw. Deer Creek Canyon Park remains CLOSED. Follow @JeffcoOpenSpace for reopening pic.twitter.com/P2Zl0LCqgu
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 17, 2019
The fire, which was human caused, remained fully contained on Saturday.
Some residents told authorities they heard explosions in the area of the wildfire and authorities say two juvenile males are now being sought.
Deer Creek Canyon Road has been reopened but Grizzly Road remains closed from Deer Creek to Bear Claw. Hildebrand Ranch has reopened. Deer Creek Canyon Park remains closed.
No structures were lost, nor was anyone hurt. The burn area was estimated at between 20 and 25 acres.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to Jefferson County authorities in their investigation is asked to call 303-271-0211.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfires section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.