DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a parking garage where a lift fell through the concrete on Saturday afternoon. Crews rushed to the sinkhole at 155 Cook Street.
Lift with workers falls through parking garage. The two workers onboard were rescued by Denver Fire and evaluated by Denver Health. Currently mitigating a propane leak and structural damage. pic.twitter.com/kl7mIpt6kR
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 17, 2019
When firefighters arrived, a lift with workers on board fell through the parking garage. Two workers on board were rescued by Denver firefighters and evaluated by medical professionals with Denver Health.
They are not injured.
Just spoke with one of the two men. He said he and his coworker were thrown out of the lift and left dangling from their harnesses. He said they stayed there about ten min before DFD got them to safety @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/jH16XXmgfL
— Conor McCue (@ConorMcCueTV) August 17, 2019
The workers were using the lift to wash windows when it fell through the concrete.
Firefighters say there was also a propane leak and structural damage to the parking garage.
The lift falling through the parking structure also burst a pipe that flooded the lower level of the structure and a driveway. It is unclear whether any vehicles were damaged in the collapse.
